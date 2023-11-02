Americans are souring on support for Ukraine: Poll

Ukraine’s Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

(NewsNation) — Americans are growing increasingly weary of support for Ukraine and now 41% say the U.S. is doing “too much” to help, according to a new Gallup survey.

That’s a significant uptick from June when 29% of those surveyed felt the U.S. was doing too much.

By comparison, just 25% of respondents in the latest October poll thought the U.S. was doing “too little” to help. Those who said the U.S. was doing the “right amount” dropped to 33%, down ten points from June.

“As the harsh winter months approach in Ukraine, Americans’ views on the war there have shifted, with a plurality now saying the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine,” Gallup’s editor-in-chief, Mohamed Younis, wrote.

The skepticism is most pronounced among Republicans, 62% of whom think the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — up from 50% in June.

Just 14% of Democrats feel the same way, a number that’s hardly changed since January (10%).

Independents are more in line with Republicans, 44% said the U.S. is doing too much, up ten points from June.

The poll also found Americans increasingly support a quick end to the war, even if it means allowing Russia to keep the territory it’s captured. Now, 43% of those surveyed want the war to end quickly, up from 36% in June.

However, most respondents (54%) still support Ukraine reclaiming territory even if it prolongs the war.

Republicans (55%) and independents (49%) were significantly more likely than Democrats (19%) to favor a quick resolution, even if it means Ukraine losing land.

Americans were more aligned on the question of financial support. Most U.S. adults (61%) say there should be a time limit on support for Ukraine, whereas 37% of respondents said the U.S. should back Ukraine as long as the country requests it.

The new survey comes as President Biden asks Congress to approve an additional $61 billion for Ukraine.

So far, the U.S. has directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.