Americans are souring on support for Ukraine: Poll

(NewsNation) — Americans are growing increasingly weary of support for Ukraine and now 41% say the U.S. is doing “too much” to help, according to a new Gallup survey.
That’s a significant uptick from June when 29% of those surveyed felt the U.S. was doing too much.
By comparison, just 25% of respondents in the latest October poll thought the U.S. was doing “too little” to help. Those who said the U.S. was doing the “right amount” dropped to 33%, down ten points from June.
“As the harsh winter months approach in Ukraine, Americans’ views on the war there have shifted, with a plurality now saying the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine,” Gallup’s editor-in-chief, Mohamed Younis, wrote.
The skepticism is most pronounced among Republicans, 62% of whom think the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — up from 50% in June.
Just 14% of Democrats feel the same way, a number that’s hardly changed since January (10%).
Independents are more in line with Republicans, 44% said the U.S. is doing too much, up ten points from June.
The poll also found Americans increasingly support a quick end to the war, even if it means allowing Russia to keep the territory it’s captured. Now, 43% of those surveyed want the war to end quickly, up from 36% in June.
However, most respondents (54%) still support Ukraine reclaiming territory even if it prolongs the war.
Republicans (55%) and independents (49%) were significantly more likely than Democrats (19%) to favor a quick resolution, even if it means Ukraine losing land.
Americans were more aligned on the question of financial support. Most U.S. adults (61%) say there should be a time limit on support for Ukraine, whereas 37% of respondents said the U.S. should back Ukraine as long as the country requests it.
The new survey comes as President Biden asks Congress to approve an additional $61 billion for Ukraine.
So far, the U.S. has directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.