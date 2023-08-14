Russia launches counteroffensive in East as Ukraine pushes South

KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation) — Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, officials said Monday, though the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles.

Falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket, Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized, Kiper said.

The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.

The stepped-up barrage followed Moscow’s decision to break off a landmark agreement that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and help reduce the threat of hunger.

Following that withdrawal, Russia carried out repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.

On Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the ship was heading north to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail. Russian forces fired shots from automatic small arms to force it to stop, the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported Monday that at least eight civilians were killed and 23 others were wounded in Ukraine over the previous 24 hours.

This war has now dragged on for 18 months with the front line now stretching around 600 miles.

The latest push by Russian forces came as a Ukrainian counteroffensive has led to fewer gains than expected.

Back in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden asked Congress for over $20 billion in aid for Ukraine — most of which will go toward new military equipment.

However, the debate has grown about the rising price tag of the war.

Not only has former President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the conflict, but 70 Republicans voted to cut off all funding to Ukraine last month during a debate over the annual defense bill.

Speaking to reporters, the Pentagon press secretary echoed words from Biden about the importance of the assistance.

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. In terms of the kinds of capabilities that they will need going forward, that will be a continuing discussion that we have with the Ukrainians and with our allies and partners,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

As the debate continues over the cost of the war in Europe, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a statement, “We’ve seen incredible bravery by the Ukrainians over the last 18 months, but we’ve also seen U.S. stockpiles dwindle, European countries slow walk critical supplies, and China grow more aggressive towards the U.S. and our national interests. We cannot give a blank check to continue the status quo.”

As a way to appeal to some Republicans, the funding package from Biden also includes billions of dollars for border enforcement and taking on the fentanyl crisis.

The new funding will be officially debated by Congress when lawmakers return from their summer recess.