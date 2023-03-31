Arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter called ‘unjustified’

(NewsNation) — The White House has called for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on charges of spying.

Former CIA agent Tracy Walder said the CIA does not use journalists as spies.

“I think that this is probably a narrative that’s been manufactured by Putin and the Kremlin, really to save face,” she told NewsNation.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NewsNation the government needs to act forcefully in response to the arrest.

“This is completely unjustified. What Gershkovich was doing was reporting in Russia where he’s done so for years,” Esper said.

It’s possible Russia is testing the Biden administration, trying to intimidate western journalists or attempting to set the stage for a hostage swap as the U.S. recently arrested a Russian national on foreign agent charges.

“I think Russia has a lot to gain by taking a lot of Americans essentially hostage into their country and asking for these exchanges,” Walder said.

The arrest also shows the pressure the Kremlin is under as the war in Ukraine continues.

“We haven’t seen an American journalist arrested since 1986. You know, since the Cold War,” Esper said.