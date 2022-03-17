Bethany Frankel raises $25M for Ukrainian relief

(NewsNation) — Reality TV star and business mogul Bethany Frankel has raised more than $25 million for relief for Ukrainians with her foundation BStrong.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stretched into its fourth week with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star attributed the staggering dollar amount donated to Ukrainians to everyday Americans.

“Almost $20 million in aid for this refugee crisis is from an average salaried American. So people are feeling it. It’s interesting, this country is divided between people who are superficial and have no idea that this is even going on and people who are so intently focused on this crisis,” Frankel said on “Morning in America.” “As we progress, we’re getting phone calls from major multibillion-dollar corporations to donate money, to donate planes, to donate aid.”

Frankel says $10 million of the donations have been reserved to help in the relocation of Ukrainian refugees. The remaining $15 million will provide medical assistance, food and other aid inside Ukraine.

The International Organization for Migration said the number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 passed 3 million this week. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.

Frankel said BStrong Foundation’s operation is going very well but stressed how tragic the situation was.

“It’s just a very sad, tragic situation,” the “Skinnygirl” CEO said. “It’s going quote unquote, well, but it’s not. It’s not a good situation and not a good circumstance to be having things going well.”

The BStrong Foundation has helped with disasters around the world including the Paradise Fires in California, Hurricane Willa in Mexico and the Texas Winter Blackout. Frankel said all the other humanitarian efforts have helped with a swift response in Ukraine especially in “the eye of the war.”

“It’s almost like we’re general contractors. We go in we assess what needs to be done and then we figure out how to do it in the best economic way possible,” Frankel said. “Nobody can do what we’re doing, no one can be as quick and get in and build the plane while flying. We’ve learned this over the years.”

This interview was edited for clarity and length.