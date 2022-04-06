(NewsNation) — Western governments prepared Wednesday to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine, after several calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to step up support for the war-torn country.

He has called for more powerful sanctions, not allowing Russia to profit, as Russian forces are being accused of killing hundreds of civilians. Images of civilians killed in the streets of Bucha and other towns have caused a global outcry. Western nations have expelled scores of Moscow’s diplomats and are expected to roll out more sanctions Wednesday amid a flurry of meetings of NATO, Group of Seven and European Union diplomats.

The Ukrainian president has said civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars. Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

“There is no security,” he told the body. “So where is the peace that the United Nations was created to guarantee?”

Ukrainian authorities have said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv, and the Ukrainian president challenged the U.N. to kick Russia off the Security Council and “do everything that we can do to establish peace.” Barring that, he told the council: “Dissolve yourself.”

Since the start of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to take the capital Kyiv were unsuccessful so forces are now storming into the Donbas, where the Ukraine military has said is it bracing for a new offensive.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked a fuel depot and a factory in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, just west of the Donbas, the region’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on the messaging app Telegram early Wednesday. He said the oil depot was destroyed. The number of casualties was unclear.

In the Luhansk region, which lies in the Donbas, shelling of Rubizhne on Tuesday killed one person and wounded five more, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram.

Parts of Luhansk and the other Donbas region of Donetsk have been under control of Russia-backed rebels since 2014 and are recognized by Moscow as independent states. So far, Ukrainian forces have held back Russian troops pushing into the area but remain outnumbered in both troops and equipment, Zelenskyy said in a video address to his country late Tuesday.

Measures will include a ban on all new investment in Russia, a senior U.S. administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the upcoming announcement.

The EU’s executive branch, meanwhile, proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia, worth an estimated $4.4 billion per year. It would be the first time the 27-nation bloc has sanctioned the country’s lucrative energy industry over the war, though it may stop short of cutting off Russia’s lucrative oil and gas exports to Europe.

Zelenskyy said Western sanctions must go much further.

“After the things the world saw in Bucha, sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of war crimes committed by the occupiers,” he said in his overnight address.

He said Western leaders would be judged harshly “if after this, Russian banks are able to function as usual; if after this, goods are able to flow into Russia as usual; if after this, European Union countries will pay Russia for energy as usual.”

Russia has insisted its troops have committed no war crimes. Moscow’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said scenes of bodies in the streets were “a crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.

However, high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed many of the bodies laid in the open for weeks while Russian forces were in the town.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels Wednesday to continue to discuss end talks. The Biden administration is sending another $100 million in aid to Ukraine, including Javelin missiles. The funds are in addition to the $300 million in military aid announced days earlier, including laser-guided rocket systems and Switchblade tactical drones.

New sanctions by the U.S. are expected to “degrade key instruments of Russian state power, impose acute and immediate economic harm on Russia, and hold accountable the Russian kleptocracy that funds and supports Putin’s war,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.