(NewsNation Now) — Bryson Woolsey quit his job as a cook in Canada to volunteer as a member of the Ukrainian military.

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Marni Hughes, Woolsey explains why he decided to put his life on hold to join a newly formed “international legion” created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Why are you doing this?

“I mean, it’s just, it’s hard to watch what’s going on over there. I had the ability to help, so I want to go help. And it’s not just me. I had 30, 40 people reach out since yesterday, Canadians and Americans. So there’s quite a few people that really, really want to stand up for what’s going on.”

You don’t have any military experience, so how are you preparing?

“I’ve been reached out (to) by some veterans that are going to give me some training before I go. Lots of people have been reaching out with advice, and it’s been really good so far. There’s a lot of information out there from veterans that are over there already and that are going there. People (are) really lending their hands.”

This must have been really difficult news for your family.

They, of course, were upset, but they’re very supportive, as well. Probably any reaction a family would have to someone going into a war zone. I can appreciate that they’re upset, but I also appreciate their support. It’s important.”

Deciding to go is one thing, but getting there is another. Talk about that.

“It’s quite a bit of work. Everyone’s kind of got to get there on their own with their own funds. So it’s a flight, supplies, not just first aid kits. Obviously, no weapons. It’s quite a process.

Are you receiving any support from the Ukrainian Embassy? How are they responding to you and others who are choosing to volunteer?

“I actually just got an email back from them, just before I jumped on here. But I saw a news report earlier that they’re really touched by the reaction that people have had here, and in Europe. They’re grateful.”

What’s your what’s your plan, once you get to Ukraine?

“At this time, once I get this process done with the Embassy, is fly over there, get across the border, and wherever they kind of need me. They’ll know better than I will where I’d be best suited to go. So I’m just leaving it open, and whatever they put me in I’ll be willing to do.”

What troubles you most, Bryson, about what you and I and everyone at home is seeing on our screens day after day?

“I mean, I’ve seen some pretty graphic images. There’s videos of their children being resuscitated in ambulances and civilians being maimed by explosives. It’s pretty brutal. It’s hard to watch, and it’s sad. Living in the kind of country I get to live in, Canada … is pretty cushy. And I feel like, you know, it’s not right to just sit and watch it happen. These people are being incredibly brave and standing up for their freedom. (We should) offer as much support as we can.”

It’s a reminder, we all take so much for granted. You also are incredibly brave. Are you afraid?

“Oh, yeah, I think anybody that wouldn’t be might not be going for the right reasons. But yeah, I have some fear, for sure. But not enough to keep me from going, and like I said, there’s tons of other people too that are going over there as well. It’s lots of people that don’t like what’s going feel called to go help. It’s pretty incredible.”