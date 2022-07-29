Captured American Alex Drueke called his mom for first time in 20 days

(NewsNation) — Both Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for a deadly attack on a POW prison in the the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75.

It’s troubling news for American families with loved ones who are currently captured in Ukraine. NewsNation has been tracking the stories of Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who were both captured by Russian forces. They were transported to a detention center in the Donetsk region.

For the first time in 20 days, Alexander was allowed to call his mom, Louis “Bunny” Drueke. She told NewsNation Alex was moved to a more traditional prison with better conditions. Alexander and Andy are apparently in a cell together with a third American.

“Yesterday, I thought it was just wonderful news. And, of course, then today, I hear about the bombing. It was rather disconcerting, to say the least,” Drueke told “NewsNation Pime” on Friday. “I have been in touch with the State Department, and they are doing everything they can to verify where Alex and Andy moved to. The leader of the Russian controlled group has said that there were no foreign prisoners there, so I’m just going to be really hopeful that he’s telling the truth.”