(NewsNation) — Civilians are fleeing areas of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday ahead of an anticipated Russian offensive, while Kyiv said it was checking reports that Russian forces had used chemical weapons in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

“One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in an overnight address.

Ukraine is investigating whether chemical weapons were used in the besieged city. The United States and Britain said they were working to verify reports as well. Russian-backed separatist forces in the east denied using such weapons, as it is banned under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

Reports say victims exposed to an unknown substance, reportedly deployed by a drone, have suffered respiratory failure.

Seven weeks of war in Ukraine has flattened cities, killed thousands and isolated Russia economically and politically. Mariupol’s said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of the city. He said about 120,000 civilians are in dire need of food, water and shelter.

Zelenskyy is continuing to meet with partner countries this week, asking for support, especially weapons. The Ukrainian president met with Lithuania lawmakers Tuesday while Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet an ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The discovery of large numbers of apparently killed civilians after Russian forces retreated from cities and towns around the capital, Kyiv, already has prompted widespread condemnation and accusations that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Moscow forces withdrew after they failed to take Kyiv in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance, and Russia now says it will focus on the Donbas, an industrial region in Ukraine’s east. Already there are signs the military is gearing up for a major offensive there.

Ahead of that offensive, it seemed little diplomatic progress had been made toward ending a war that has driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes, more than 4 million of them from the country, and left thousands dead.

So far, peace talks have not made progress. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow won’t pause its military operation in Ukraine for subsequent rounds of talks.