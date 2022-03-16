Church raises thousands to safely relocate Ukrainian refugees

(NewsNation) — The U.N. estimates more than 3 million people have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, creating a dire refugee crisis.

Many in the U.S. have been compelled to help, including members of a Florida church that has raised thousands in donations to help reunite those fleeing to safety.

“There are many wonderful organizations locally supplying help to Ukraine. So we were looking for possibly an overlooked area,” Pastor Gene Scott of Celebration Beach Church in Naples, Florida, said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

Scott said he contacted St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic parish in Naples so that they could give money directly to local Ukrainian families.

Scott’s efforts received “very strong support, not just our church congregation, but the entire Southwest Florida community.”

According to Scott, the church’s goal is to bring some of these refugees to the United States.

“Our goal is to give the money directly to the Ukrainian families,” he said. “And then for them to use that money any way that they see fit. We understand that the majority of the money is going to help bring family members of local Ukrainian families out of Ukraine into Poland and here to Florida.”

Scott said the church very quickly hit its fundraising goal of $25,000.

“It takes money pretty much to do anything,” he said. “And there’s really very little support network outside of their families. So it is a challenge,”

“We’re horrified with the images that we see coming out of Ukraine,” Scott said. “And everyone is just compelled to do whatever they can do to help.”

Find out more about Celebration Beach Church’s efforts to help on their website.