LVIV, Ukraine (NewsNation) — The first convoy of civilians to evacuate embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors began Tuesday, amid the U.N. officials’ announcement that the exodus of refugees from Russia’s invasion reached 2 million.

Video posted by Ukrainian officials showed civilians began leaving in buses moving along a snowy road from the eastern city of Sumy heading toward the southern port of Mariupol.

“We have already started the evacuation of civilians from Sumy to Poltava (in central Ukraine), including foreign students,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet. “We call on Russia to agree on other humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.”

Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety have crumbled with renewed attacks. It was not clear how long the efforts would last.

The temporary between the forces of Moscow and Kyiv was declared on Tuesday to evacuate civilians from five major cities in Ukraine including the capital.

Russia’s coordination center for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk both said a cease-fire was agreed to start Tuesday morning to allow some civilians to evacuate, but it was not clear where all the corridors would lead to, amid disagreement between the two sides.

Russia’s coordination center suggested there would be more than one corridor, but that most would lead to Russia, either directly or through Belarus. At the U.N., however, the Russian ambassador suggested corridors from several cities could be opened and people could choose for themselves which direction they would take.

Vereshchuk said 30 buses were sent from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol with humanitarian aid, including water, basic food staples and medicines, and will be used to bring out civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video message in Kyiv on Tuesday morning following the temporary cease-fire. He’s set to address Britain’s Parliament Tuesday evening — the first time a foreign leader has been allowed to speak in the House of Commons.

While some people fled to other cities in Ukraine, many have chosen to leave the country instead. Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, tweeted that 2 million have now left, including at least 100,000 people who are not Ukrainian.

A mother and her child, fleeing Ukraine, wait to board a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

In one of the most desperate cities, Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — hoped to flee.

Meanwhile, Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, is pressing for all civilians trapped by fighting in Ukraine to be allowed to leave safely. She said Tuesday she is “deeply concerned about civilians trapped in active hostilities in numerous areas.”

Bachelet also told the U.N. Human Rights Council that her office has received reports of pro-Ukrainian activists being arbitrarily detained in areas of eastern Ukraine that have recently come “under the control of armed groups.” In addition, she said there had been reports of beatings of people considered pro-Russian in government-controlled areas.

While the cease-fire is supposed to last 12 hours, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russia’s armed forces may be deliberately targeting civilians as they try to flee the military assault on Ukraine.

“There are very creditable reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime, and it’s totally unacceptable,” Stoltenberg said.

He told reporters in Latvia that the humanitarian impact of the almost two-week-long war “is devastating.”

“We need real humanitarian corridors that are fully respected,” he said.

Asked what NATO can do to help, Stoltenberg said: “We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not spread beyond Ukraine.” NATO is boosting its defenses to ensure that members near Russia and Ukraine are not next on Moscow’s target list.

The Russian onslaught has trapped people inside cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. And evacuations are taking place amid magnified fears of an intensifying humanitarian crisis.

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that refugees fleeing in Ukraine was “the fastest-growing displacement crisis I have witnessed in my 35 years as a humanitarian worker.”

Egeland said that “every second the war forces a person to flee across Ukraine’s borders, and countless are displaced within the country.”

The Oslo-based agency, which has been in Ukraine since 2014, said it was launching an aid plan to support 800,000 people inside Ukraine and neighboring countries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for the expansion of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians fleeing war and more support from the Red Cross.

In a video address Tuesday, from an undisclosed location, he said a child died of dehydration in the blockaded southern seaport of Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city’s population has become.

He pleaded again with Western countries to provide air support.

He said evacuation buses were sent to Mariupol but said there was no firm agreement on the route, so “Russian troops can simply shoot on this transport on the way.”

Zelenskyy accused the International Red Cross of “forbidding the use of its emblem on our cars,” but did not give details. Videos of buses heading out of Sumy and toward Mariupol have had signs with a red cross on the side, but it’s not clear who pasted them there.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to face logistical problems and fierce resistance, Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday that there are reports Ukrainian special forces destroyed over 20 Russian helicopters on the ground overnight.

Russia’s advance toward the capital, Kyiv, continues to face pressure from Ukrainian forces around the nearby towns of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel and Irpin, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update released late Monday. In addition, a lengthy Russian column remains stuck on the road north of Kyiv.

Wallace said Russian forces are becoming increasingly desperate in the face of such military and supply holdups, leading to “indiscriminate shelling” of civilians.

“We’ve also recognized that probably the biggest single casualties, so far in the war, are Russian military soldiers who have been let down by appalling leaders, appalling leadership and appalling plans,” he said. “And now you see them, literally, at large scales dying.”

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed in a statement on Monday that 406 civilians, including 27 children, have been killed and 801 others have been injured since the start of the war on Feb. 24. However, it said the real figure was likely to be much higher.

The U.N. Human Rights office said of the casualty count that the “real figures are considerably higher.” Ukraine’s emergency service has estimated the civilian death toll at more than 2,000.

Meanwhile, Bachelet is warning that a new Russian law allowing harsh punishment for spreading what’s deemed to be fake information about the armed forces adds to concern about repressive legislation in Russia.

Bachelet told the U.N. Human Rights Council that “space for discussion or criticism of public policies – including (Russia’s) military action against Ukraine – is increasingly and profoundly restricted.”

Bachelet said some 12,700 people have been “arbitrarily arrested” for holding peaceful anti-war protests and noted that media are required to use only official information and terms.

She said she’s concerned about repressive and vaguely defined legislation and added that, “Further legislation criminalizing circumstances of ‘discrediting’ the armed forces continues down this concerning path.”

The new measure, signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on Friday, allows for prison sentences of up to 15 years. It has prompted some foreign media to suspend operations within Russia.