Congressman: Time for NATO to join fight, would go himself

(NewsNation) — A U.S. congressman is calling on NATO to join the fight in Ukraine and volunteered to join the cause.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R, Ill.) criticized President Joe Biden for “allowing Putin to set the rules of the war” and said allowing the 40-mile long Russian convoy to sit undisturbed in Ukraine for days is a moment the West will regret, “similar to Nazi invasion of France.”

Kinzinger served in the Air Force during this century’s war in Iraq and is a member of the National Guard. If it came to it, he says he would fight in Europe.

“I hope I’m wrong in this, but I fear I’m not. And as a member of the military, I’m willing to go if we do,” Kinzinger tweeted.

The six-term representative praised the Biden administration for the stiff sanctions Russia is facing, but believes it will not be enough to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from getting his way.

Biden has promised to defend NATO territory, but he and other leaders have taken care not to do anything Putin would consider an act of war. Western countries have provided supplies and weapons to Ukraine, but won’t declare a no-fly zone over the country because they fear it could lead to World War III.

Putin has also warned that a country delivering planes to Ukraine would also be considered an act of war. This spooked Poland and the Pentagon enough to back away from a plan to send dozens of MiG-29 fighters.

Kinzinger said the West could point to apparent war crimes as a reason to escalate their military response.

“It’s worth debating maybe the best time to stop this is when he is on his heals [sic], now, before he can rearm and regroup,” he wrote. He believes NATO would win a war with Russia.

Even if this is the right moment militarily for the West to apply pressure, a recent NewsNation/DecisionDesk HQ poll casts doubt on whether it’s the right moment politically. Only 35% of those surveyed favored sending U.S. troops into the war. However, nearly three-fourths of respondents agree with sending weapons.

The war will enter its 16th day Friday, and while experts are praising the Ukrainian resistance, retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis is not yet convinced they will outlast Russia’s larger army in the long-term. He supports Biden’s strategy of avoiding a direct fight with Russia.

“As bad as it’s been so far and as bad as it is in Kyiv, we simply can’t have that expand into Warsaw or into Berlin or anywhere else in Western Europe, because then it could expand into a nuclear exchange,” Davis said on “NewsNation Prime.” “God forbid if that happened, it would be really dark.”