People walk by a damaged vehicle and an armored car at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine’s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(NewsNation Now) — A U.S. congresswoman who’s a Ukrainian immigrant made an emotional plea to the federal government to do more to help her home country through the Russian invasion.

“It is not a war, it’s a genocide because we have a crazy man who believes he has the whole world hostage,” Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., said at a press conference Tuesday, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “My mom, she says no, don’t cry. We are not crying here, we’re going to fight, but just give us some guns so we don’t just fight with sticks.”

On Tuesday, the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second-largest city and advanced its reportedly 40-mile-long convoy of military equipment closer to the country’s capital, Kyiv.

Currently, the United Nations is reporting that at least 136 civilians have been killed since the Russian offensive began last week, but the real toll is believed to be higher.

More than half a million people have fled the country.

Spartz’s 95-year-old grandmother lived through the regimes of Joseph Stalin and Adolph Hitler, but said the Russian invasion is the worst situation she’s ever experienced, Spartz told media members.

When asked if her family members are safe, Spartz said nobody is safe in Ukraine.

“They’re killing women and children, doing bombs, vacuum bombs, carpet bombs, they are using illegal weapons,” Spartz said. “They’re leveling the cities to the ground, destroying the people, they’re slaughtering them like animals.”

Spartz came to the United States from Ukraine in 2000, according to her website.

In her remarks, Spartz called out President Joe Biden for what she characterized as a lack of action on his part, saying he’s talking about more action but “doesn’t do things.”

“What, is he going to wait when millions die, then he’s going to do more? We have not just a moral duty we are the leaders of the free world,” Spartz said. “They’re not asking them to fight for us, they ask us to help.”

After Putin initially attacked Ukraine last Wednesday night, Biden tweeted that the U.S. and its allies will respond “in a united and decisive way.”

But Biden has made it clear the U.S. plan is to go after Russia financially, not militarily.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” he has previously said.

As Russian attacks on Ukraine became more intense, the Biden administration issued more sanctions on the country. His first set of sanctions cut Russia off from accessing hundreds of billions in assets in U.S. financial markets, including freezing the assets of four major Russian banks. The next day, Biden took a step further, and announced his administration will freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“They need to understand that we’re serious about the sanctions, not (doing) a little bit here and maybe we’ll do little bit of this,” Spartz said according to C-SPAN. “(Biden) must act decisively fast or the blood of many Ukrainians will be on his hands too.”