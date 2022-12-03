David Whelan discusses his brother’s imprisonment in Russia

(NewsNation) — American Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia, accused of spying, charges the U.S. calls politically motivated.

After weeks of silence, Whelan was finally able to contact his family Friday. There is no explanation why he was recently transferred to a prison hospital, a move the Whelan family called “highly unusual.”

Whelan’s brother David joined NewsNation’s “Prime” on Saturday to discuss with anchor Natasha Zouves his brother’s imprisonment.

