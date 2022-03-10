(NewsNation) — “You can’t negotiate with someone who’s insane and surrounds himself with insane people, but you can negotiate and start a process of conscious communication with the masses,” Deepak Chopra said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

One of the world’s foremost spiritual teachers, Chopra believes there is a pathway to peace, despite the violence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

“From time to time, a psychopath, or a sociopath, becomes a leader and surrounds himself with other psychopaths and sociopaths with no conscience,” Chopra said.

The New York Times’ bestselling author says the majority of people faithful to Putin are “bamboozled by propaganda, so they don’t know how to handle it.”

“The only way to get rid of a leader like this is for their own people to actually overwhelm. It cannot be done from outside forces.”

He says the uprising must come from within.

Chopra has written 92 books, and his latest, “Abundance,” is a guide to “cultivate a sense of abundance in times of fear and insecurity.”

Chopra is also the founder of The Chopra Foundation, a nonprofit focused on well-being and humanitarianism.