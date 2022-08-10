FILE – Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostsyanets, some 400 km eastern of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said recently that the Russian forces were firing 10 times more ammunition than the Ukrainian military. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) — Denmark will send military instructors to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers and also aims to train Ukrainian officers in Denmark, the Danish defense minister said in an interview with the Jyllands-Posten newspaper published on Wednesday.

The interview precedes a conference in Copenhagen on Thursday when British, Danish and Ukrainian defense ministers are expected to discuss long-term support for Ukraine, including military training, mine clearance and weapon supplies.

“Within a short time, Denmark is sending 130 military instructors to a British training project,” Defense Minister Morten Bodskov told Jyllands-Posten.

The Danish defense ministry had no immediate comment.

Bodskov told the newspaper the instructors would provide basic military training, including urban combat and tactical operations, of Ukrainian soldiers with zero to limited military experience.

Denmark will also train Ukrainian military personnel on Danish soil, Bodskov added, saying the first step would be to educate military officers.