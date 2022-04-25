‘Drawn a line in the sand’: Expert on US delegation in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — U.S. officials pledged to ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following an in-person visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend.

U.S. Air Force Major General (retired) William Eynart discussed the U.S. delegation meeting with Zelenskyy during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“The most important thing is to show clearly to Russia, clearly to Putin, that we are supporting Ukraine, that we are with Ukraine and we’re going to stay with Ukraine,” he said.

Eynart stressed the significance of a statement by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin said, “We want to see Russia weaken to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

That is probably the most important thing that came out of their three-hour meeting, according to Eynart.

“That kind of diplomatic language is virtually never heard,” he said. “That is sending a message directly to Putin. That is Putin’s greatest fear. With that language, we have really drawn a line in the sand in my opinion.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in talks with Zelenskyy that the United States had also approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort, along with more than $300 million in foreign military financing.

“Most importantly, too, we’re adding what are called counter-battery fires, counter-battery radar,” Eynart said. “That’s the ability to detect where an incoming shell is coming from. And the ability to immediately virtually immediately respond to that fire, taking out the artillery piece that fired it. That is absolutely something that Ukraine desperately needs. And with that, they’re gonna be able to stop a lot of the damage that’s being done to their cities and their military.”

Blinken said the U.S. strategy supporting Ukraine is having real results.

“When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” Blinken said.

But what worries Eynart is what’s happening in the Donbas region, the southern part of Ukraine.

“That Black Sea coastline is critical for Ukraine,” he said. “If Ukraine were to lose that entire coastline, they would be surrounded on three sides by a hostile power, they cannot afford to lose Odesa any more than they could afford to lose Kyiv.”

According to Eynart, Odesa, which is Ukraine’s major seaport, ships virtually all of the Ukrainian grain out to the world.

“That’s 15% of Ukrainian gross domestic product. It supplies Egypt and India and many countries with a whole lot of their foodstuffs,” he said. “Russian politicians and generals lie all the time. But geography doesn’t lie. And Odesa is critical to the success of Ukraine as a nation.”

