Emergency workers rescue cat stuck beneath rubble amid strikes in Kharkiv

(NewsNation) — Crews on Wednesday rescued a cat from the a pile of rubble amid ongoing strikes in Kharkiv, according to a video released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The footage, shared by Storyful, showed a small crew working to dig out the distressed cat, whose lower half was buried beneath debris.

A translation of the accompanying SES Facebook post said the “cat lost its owners and one of nine lives during another attack in Kharkiv … But our boys didn’t leave him”.

Rescue workers said they passed the cat along to a “caring woman who promised to look after him.”