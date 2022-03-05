People trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(NewsNation Now) — Even though Russian defense officials announced a cease-fire in Mariupol, Ukraine officials say the city remained under attack on Saturday.

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said. “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.”

An earlier statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and for the eastern city of Volnovakha.

City officials, though, report that shelling has continued despite the deal.

Mariupol deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov told the BBC that the Russians “continue to use hard artillery and rockets to bomb Mariupol. That’s why people are very scared, but anyway they go to three specific points from which we will go to evacuate them by municipal buses.”

Because Mariupol is still under fire, Tymoshenko said, evacuations have halted there.

Saturday marks the tenth day of the war in Ukraine, which started last week after Russia’s unprovoked attacks on the other country. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions have sparked worldwide condemnation, from global leaders and protestors across nations.

Global alarm was heightened after Russia attacked Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant Friday. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is calling Russia’s actions at the nuclear plant a war crime, though the Pentagon is not yet doing so, its spokesman told NewsNation.

However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby did the attack was clearly “not the behavior of a responsible nuclear power” in an interview with NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” and that hitting civilian targets is a violation of international law.

The U.N.’s Refugee Agency said on Twitter that 1.3 million people have now fled Ukraine to seek safety. At least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed since the fighting began but the U.N is saying the true number of people who died is likely much higher. In a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the U.N. World Food Program says millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”

A vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv, but Russia’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.

Diplomatic efforts continued in an effort to stop the crisis Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, and is set to visit a border post to meet refugees later in the day.

NATO has ruled out establishing a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at NATO over this, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”

A no-fly zone would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine.

Russia continues to crack down on independent media reporting on the war, also blocking Facebook and Twitter, and more outlets say they are pausing their work inside the country.

The U.N. Security Council will hold an open meeting Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine as the Russian offensive intensifies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing, refresh for updates.