(NewsNation) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has likely become more isolated and paranoid in recent weeks, but that does not mean he is mentally unstable, experts are telling NewsNation.

“President Putin is, in my opinion, an egomaniac, someone who is psychologically preoccupied with his own identity,” said one former CIA official, “He’s not crazy; in my opinion, his goal is simply to seek personal power.”

Others say Putin’s recent behavior, such as ordering Russian troops to invade Ukraine, is perfectly in line with how he has always acted.

“He has done political killings since right before he became president. So his manner of dealing with the world has been quite, not just … immoral, but this is something that he has always done,” said Andrij Dobriansky, director of communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

It’s unclear who Putin is surrounding himself with at this point and how they may be contributing to his mental state. On the question of whether Putin’s family remain in Russia, Dobriansky said he is certain they are out of the country, as well as those in his inner circle and their families.

Not much is known about Putin’s family or whether they are influencing him today. Just last week, the Biden administration announced crippling sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs in Putin’s inner circle, with the goal of further cutting off the Russian president.

There has been additional speculation about Putin’s appearance, some noting he looks bloated. Others say Putin has been keeping his distance from others due to a fear of contracting COVID.

While there is no definitive answer to questions surrounding Putin’s health without a doctor’s confirmation, Dobriansky said the stress of the current situation may be contributing to some of those observations.

“The fact that he crossed the line when the entire world told him, do not do this, that may be the end of his reign because of that,” Dobriansky said.