Ex-POW: Russia committing war crimes on Ukrainians

American’s Andy Huynh, right, and Alex Drueke arrive at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in New York. The two U.S. military veterans, who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces, were released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

(NewsNation) — Just after the anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, an American who fought for Ukraine and was captured by Russia is imploring the U.S. to continue supporting the fight.

For three months, Alex Drueke, a veteran of two Iraqi tours, faced threats and torture in Russian captivity for three months, after he was detained in Ukraine.

“I want people to understand Russia is guilty of war crimes, “ Drueke said. “I’m living proof of that.”

Druke said while in the custody of Russian officials, he was electrocuted, beaten and broke four ribs in the process.

As the anniversary of Russia first invading Ukraine has passed, Drueke said he wants Americans to understand the suffering those in Russian captivity are going through.

He called the U.S. support of Ukraine “exceptionally important,” to the country’s fight, noting Russia outnumbers the smaller Ukraine nation and has more resources.

“Russia is not done with this, at this point it’s only fighting for Putin’s pride,” he said.

Drueke urged people to contact their congresspeople to continue supplying support, adding it was that level of grassroots effort that brought him home n the first place.

Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives and some believe it could impede support from the U.S. Speaker McCarthy has said Republicans won’t “write a blank check to Ukraine.”

President Joe Biden was in Ukraine last week, where he announced another half-billion dollars in support on top of the $50 billion already provided.

Drueke is an American who joined the Ukraine war effort after Russia invaded last February. He was captured and held by Russian forces for more than 100 days.

He was released in September with another U.S. citizen, Andy Huynh, in a prisoner exchange brokered by Saudi Arabia.