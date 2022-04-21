(NewsNation) — An expectant mother was living in a bomb shelter during the beginning of the monthslong Russia-Ukraine invasion. Now, she’s 21 weeks pregnant and says she’s in a safe space in Northwest Ukraine.

“I’m doing all right. My baby is also alright. I live in those region where there is no military action,” Liudmyla Lukianets said on “Morning in America.”

Lukianets said in her region she’s able to visit the doctor and even work at a local gym,

“I able to visit the doctor whenever I need and to get medicine. It is safe and normal here,” she said.

She says her current area is removed from the ongoing fighting and shelling in the west and now eastern part of the country; so much so that more than 20,000 refugees reside in the unnamed city,

Lukianets says she trusts the Ukrainian government and defense, but hopes the war doesn’t move into her part of the country.

“Our army is strong and our defenders are brave, so I’m not afraid,” she said.