Expert: Russia may use missing Americans in negotiations

(NewsNation) — NewsNation is learning new details about three Americans who went missing while fighting for Ukraine.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, traveled to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces. Family members fear the two veterans have been captured.

U.S. officials are aware of reports of a third U.S. citizen who went missing after traveling to Ukraine. Grady Kurpasi, Sr. tells NewsNation the third person is believed to be his son, U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi. He says his son’s cellphone was tracked back to a mall in Kherson that is reportedly being used as a Russian prison.

Authorities have been tight lipped about the missing Americans. In the video above, Jason Beardsley, executive director of the Association of the U.S. Navy, speaks about the government’s warning to not travel to Ukraine and why he thinks Russia may use missing Americans as a way to negotiate a better position for themselves.