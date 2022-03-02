Experts explain how to talk with children about Ukraine

(NewsNation Now) — The images out of Ukraine have been horrifying, the devastation and displacement, unbearable. Parents around the world are wondering how and when to explain the invasion of Ukraine to their children.

Experts say the answer depends on the child’s age and whether they’re showing curiosity or fear. They also say there isn’t a one size fits all approach.

Dr. Marty Jeane has been a family therapist since 1981. He says while children today are generally desensitized to violence, seeing real images on TV or online might stir up emotions.

“Kids are incredibly impressionable, and the younger they are, obviously more so,” he said. “When they see blood in the snow, or on the ground, it starts to become real to them. And you want to help them talk about that and say, ‘OK, what are you feeling about this?’”

Glyn Byte is a father of three, two teenage girls and an 8-year-old boy. His oldest is asking questions, his youngest — not quite yet.

“Your job as a parent is to pull back the veil little by little,” he said. “You want to make them strong, you don’t want to make them afraid. But you don’t want to throw so much at them that you traumatize them, either. And that’s kind of the balance.”

Family counselor Kathy Tortoreo said for children, stability is key.

“When there seems to be a lot of turmoil, they feel insecure,” she said. “The thing that helps children the most is stability in all areas. To know they have a home they can come to, parents they can talk to, teachers they can communicate with. That stability creates a sense of safety to them.”