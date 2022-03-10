Facebook group offers help to Ukrainian refugees

(NewsNation) — An online group aimed at helping refugees in Poland has now grown into one of Facebook’s largest humanitarian groups supporting Ukrainian refugees.

The Facebook group, “Pomoc Dla Ukrainy” which translates to “Help For Ukraine,” was started two weeks ago by Marta Lisowska after she offered her late mother’s apartment to anyone in need.

The group started with only 20 members and now has over 500,000 members, which Facebook’s parent company Meta is calling one of the largest humanitarian groups supporting Ukraine refugees.

“We joined the group within a couple days of forming when it had about 50 members. Today, it’s over 500,000 members. The response of Polish people wanting to help is incredible and we want to thank them for all their doing for refugees,” Ula Chwedziak said on “Morning in America.”

Members of the group provide aid to those in need; supplying shelter, food, money and other supplies for refugees.

“It’s overwhelming because it’s really about connecting the ordinary people with those in need of help. The need is great,” Miroslaw Chwedziak told NewsNation. “Thanks to that group there is no need unmet.”

Miroslaw says people from Poland and Europe have helped because of the group. He says Ukrainian refugees are grateful for the support.

“They are expressing gratitude and that’s all they can do at the moment,” he said.

The Chwedziaks say “every little bit” helps.

“Everyone in the western world really needs to think about Ukraine’s refugees and definitely step up to try to do whatever they can,” Chwedziak said.