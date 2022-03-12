A damaged by shelling building is lit by sunset in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

(NewsNation) — Conflict raged on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, Saturday and officials said heavy shelling and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations of civilians from encircled towns and besieged cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia sent in new troops after Ukrainian forces had put 31 of its battalion tactical groups out of action in what he called Russia’s largest army losses in decades. He gave no details.

Zelenskyy is demanding the release of Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, after surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor, calling the abduction “a new stage of terror.” The Biden administration had warned before the invasion of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy himself likely top target.

He said he spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release Fedorov.

More than 2,000 residents of the southern city, which is now under Russian control, protested outside the city administration building to demand Fedorov’s release, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, and aide to Zelenskyy, said.

A call between Scholz, Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin was underway Saturday, the French presidency said. Russia has not commented on the fate of Fedorov, who Ukrainian officials said was kidnapped by Russian forces on false accusations of terrorism.

Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s military announced Saturday.

In a Facebook update, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces.

Mariupol has been under a two-week siege, with no electricity, gas or water. Repeated efforts to evacuate people from the city of 430,000 have fallen apart as humanitarian convoys come under shelling.

Zlenskyy said Ukraine could not stop fighting but was upholding a ceasefire around an agreed humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol and called on Russia to do the same.

Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for failed evacuations.

Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 in an operation that has been near-universally condemned worldwide and has drawn tough Western sanctions on Russia.

The invasion has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent at least 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries.

At least 79 children have been killed and nearly 100 have been wounded since the start of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office said Saturday.

In a statement, the office said most of the victims were in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions. However, it noted that the numbers aren’t final because active fighting continues.

The prosecutor’s office also said that more than 280 educational institutions have been hit and nine of them have been completely destroyed, depriving large numbers of students of access to education.

Another Russian general has been killed in fighting, according to Ukrainian officials.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said Saturday that Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Kolesnikov was killed in action during the fighting over Mariupol. He would be the third Russian general to die in the war, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian military didn’t confirm Kolesnikov’s death, which has kept a tight lid on information about its losses.

Previously, unofficial Russian sources confirmed the death of one Russian general.

The death of Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division, was confirmed by his colleague and the officers’ association in southern Russia. The death of another general, Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, wasn’t confirmed by any Russian sources.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.