Renowned French filmmaker documents Ukraine-Russia war

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A renowned French filmmaker is honoring the bravery of Ukraine in the face of war through his new documentary “Slava Ukraini.”

Bernard-Henri Lévy has spent the last year in the trenches of Ukraine, capturing the hardships of combat and surviving the war with Russia.

He said it was his duty and service to create this film, saying the feeling that national security was at stake compelled him to put himself in harm’s way to document the war.

“I really believe that the national security of Europe and North America is at stake in this place where I spent the last year in trenches of Ukraine,” Lévy said.

Lévy said the “incredible courage and bravery of the Ukrainians” struck him by surprise, explaining that they began fighting with unequal weapons until the West provided them with resources.

“They risk their lives to defend their homes, their country, their continent, the West and democracy in general,” Lévy said.