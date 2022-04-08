A Joint Cybersecurity Advisory published by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency about destructive malware that is targeting organizations in Ukraine is photographed Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(NewsNation) — As Finland weighs joining the NATO alliance, it was hit by cyberattacks on government websites on Friday.

The country also had its airspace breached, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was speaking virtually to members of Finland’s Parliament.

Both the Finnish Ministry of Defence and Foreign Ministry websites were down.

According to The Hill, the sites were back online hours later.

It wasn’t immediately disclosed who was behind the cyberattack, but Finland has accused Russia of repeated incursions of its airspace over the last several weeks.

This all comes as Finland considers joining NATO after decades of staying out of the alliance. The about-face was brought on by the attack on Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has caused death and destruction throughout the smaller country, with towns and cities besieged and starved by Russian troops.

Finland shares a border with Russia running 800 miles. That’s the longest border with Russia among all European Union countries.

Should Finland join the alliance, the total land border between NATO territory and Russia would more than double to nearly 1,600 miles.

NATO’s chief said Finland would be warmly welcomed.

But Russian officials have responded with threats, with a government spokesman warning of “military and political consequences” if Finland joins the alliance.

One veteran Russian lawmaker said if Finland joins NATO, it could ensure the “destruction of their country.”

Finland has responded with defiance, noting heavy losses the last time Russia invaded their country in 1939.

Another country, Sweden, has also been mulling whether it wants to join NATO as well.