Former Air Force lieutenant: Iranian-made drones in Ukraine a cause for worry

(NewsNation) — Despite the U.S. sanctions against several Iranian entities for producing drones for Russia’s war in Ukraine, a retired Air Force lieutenant believes there is still cause for concern.

“Russia is now trying to get ready for a spring offensive but there’s a long war of attrition,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Newton. “The fact that Iran is now able to supply Russia with drones — and maybe surface-to-surface missiles later on — can enable Russia to stay in the fight much longer than perhaps we had anticipated.”

The sanctioned firms and other organizations were added to a U.S. export control list for those engaged in activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

