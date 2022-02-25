Fort Stewart deploying 3,800 soldiers to Europe

FORT STEWART, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — As tensions continue to rise in Ukraine, more U.S. troops are heading to Europe in the coming days to support NATO allies.

The Department of Defense ordered the deployment of 7,000 additional service members – 3,800 of them from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The troops will be going to Germany “to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region,” according to defense officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged that no American soldier will fight in Ukraine.

“It’s about protecting NATO and it’s about protecting our allies,” said local veteran Donald Porte. “We’re all on board with that. Hinesville, in particular, I will tell you supports that base 100%.”

Porte lives near the base and became emotional talking about his neighbors potentially heading into harm’s way.

“It’s so difficult and so it’s so hard, you know. I’m worried about them. I don’t want them to get hurt,” he said.

Throughout the town, there are signs of support for the troops, well wishes and prayers that everyone gets home safely.

As more American troops head east, the Biden administration announced Friday that it will move to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the European Union and Britain in directly sanctioning top Russian leadership.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said leaders agreed to send rapid response troops to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine as Russian troops continued their march toward Kyiv.