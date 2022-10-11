G7 holds emergency meeting Tuesday on Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Just a day after Russia unleashed attacks in 15 different cities across Ukraine, more Russian air strikes are targeting Ukrainian cities on Tuesday, with air raid sirens being heard from Kyiv, the country’s capital.

The strikes not only targeted energy infrastructure but also neighborhoods and homes.

G7 leaders gathered for an emergency meeting early on Tuesday morning to discuss the escalating war in Ukraine.

The group said it will provide any support needed for Ukraine, including possible air defense weapons.

At least 14 people were killed and 90 were injured after Russian missiles rained down on multiple Ukrainian cities. President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and vowed to provide support for the country.

“These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” Biden said in response to Putin’s attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also posted to Twitter, saying “The Kremlin’s strikes in Ukraine today hit non-military targets and killed civilians. They demonstrate again who is in the right and who is in the wrong. To the people of Ukraine: The United States stands with you.”

The attacks targeted cities like Kyiv, which saw its first missile strikes since June on Monday. Russia fired dozens of missiles which led to damaged roads and railways, power outages and many people killed or wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this all happened in retaliation for the Crimea bridge explosion that happened over the weekend, which cut off the supply route linking Russia to Crimea.

The U.S. has continued to promise military support to Ukraine, including advanced air systems and, in total, has provided over $15 billion in military aid to the country since the war began.

Aside from the G7 meeting happening later this morning, the United Nations plans to hold a vote sometime this week, possibly as soon as today. World leaders will decide on whether to condemn Russia’s latest annexations of parts of Ukraine and declare them illegal.