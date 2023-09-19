Retired general calls for ‘resolve,’ ‘patience’ over Ukraine war

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden called for unity when addressing world leaders Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, pleading with allies to continue giving aid to Ukraine as the country fends off Russia’s invasion.

His comments came as support for the war effort is fading among the American public. A CNN poll last month showed 55% of Americans do not want the U.S. to authorize more funding for Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton says the American public should have “resolve” and “patience” as Kyiv engages in a counteroffensive to retake territory.

“I think it’s clear that Russia has aims not only in terms of Ukraine, but possibly beyond Ukraine, and you think of the debacle that would occur” if conflict reached a NATO member country, Newton said Tuesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

The United States and Western allies have been walking a tightrope, sending aid to Ukraine while simultaneously trying to avoid setting off a larger conflict. Biden resisted for months calls to approve the transfer of F-16 fighter jets and long-range missile systems to Ukraine over fears it could escalate the conflict and prompt a larger response from Russia.

But Ukraine is now expected to receive F-16s from allied countries by next year, and the White House is weighing whether to send Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, that have a range of up to 190 miles.

Justin Logan, director of defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute, said despite the concerns, it’s not clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to move on NATO countries based on how the war has gone in Ukraine.

“It seems to me that the vaunted Russian military has its hands quite full in Ukraine, a country that it should have, on paper, been able to quite effectively bully starting in February of 2022,” Logan said. “A Russia that has been brought to heel by Ukraine, that has not been able to achieve its maximal objectives in Ukraine, is far from posing a threat to a country like Poland.”

So far, the United States has committed more than $44 billion in security assistance to Ukraine by providing tanks, rocket systems, ammunition and other equipment. Biden is asking Congress to approve another $13 billion in emergency defense aid through the end of the year.

The request comes as Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive in the eastern and southern parts of the country that so far has been marked by small victories but no major breakthroughs. Despite being bolstered by NATO-standard weapons worth billions of dollars, Ukrainian military officials have said there are no quick solutions to puncture Russian defensive lines — only slow, grinding battles that have led to heavy losses.

“It appears the Ukrainians have breached the first line of defense and are slowly getting into the second line of defense,” Newton said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.