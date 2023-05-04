Global threats focus of Senate committee hearing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The director of National Intelligence said Thursday that Russia is likely hoping to prolong the war in Ukraine, but it’s also unlikely Russian forces could mount an offensive operation this year.

But Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence, also told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday that China continues to be one of — if not the biggest — threats to the United States. Haines said China represents a political and economic threat, as well as a military one.

“What is perhaps most concerning is that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is increasingly convinced that it can only fulfill (Chinese President Xi Jinping’s) vision at the expense of U.S. power and influence and through tools of coercion using demonstrations of strength as well as economic and political coercion to compel governments to acquiesce to the CCPs preferences, including the land, sea and sir claims in the region and its assertions over sovereignty over Taiwan.”

Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, will also be called as a witness.

The hearing this week comes as the U.S. deals with rising tension with China, from the January spy balloon incident to secret Chinese police stations in multiple cities around America.

Lawmakers are also making an effort to put a ban on the Chinese-owned TikTok app, used by over 150 million Americans, that could be used to possibly push pro-Chinese narratives and misinformation.

Iran and North Korea are also expected to come up as topics of discussion as there remain ongoing concerns with both countries and nuclear weapons. Iran has expanded its nuclear program, while North Korea continues to conduct nuclear missile weapons tests.