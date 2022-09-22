‘How to break arm’: Google search surges amid Ukraine war

(NewsNation) — One of the most popular Google searches in Russia this week was “как сломать руку в домашних условиях,” or “how to break one’s own arm.”

Presumably, it’s to avoid serving in the Russian military and dying on a Ukrainian battlefield, Newsweek first reported.

In a nationally televised address earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his nuclear-armed country will “certainly use all means available to us” if its territory is threatened and to defend the country and its people.

“как сломать руку,” or “to break a hand” also gained traction right after the Wednesday speech.