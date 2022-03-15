(NewsNation) — During a chilling live interview Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” Ukrainian parliament member Solomiia Bobrovska had to leave early as the sound of bombs became too close for comfort.

“I have to leave the interview because this shelling is so close, and I have to go to a bomb shelter. I’m sorry.”

Bobrovska is the deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to NATO. She joined NewsNation around 4 a.m., her time, when the bombing started.

“Good morning, right now it’s like 4:00 a.m. in Ukraine, in Kyiv … We expect they will continue to attack the Ukrainian capitol,” Bobrovska said as sound of explosions could be heard in the background.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday admitted that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO, the Western security alliance that Putin has demanded Ukraine never join, as he made a call for increased security commitments from the West.

Zelensky said Ukraine was still seeking security guarantees short of joining NATO, Reuters reported.