Independent journalist describes Ukraine’s current climate

(NewsNation Now) — Russian officials have been targeting journalists inside their own nation, attempting to control messaging in Ukraine by skewing facts and giving misinformation, according to multiple reports.

Independent journalist Oliya Scootercaster joined “Morning in America” to give an update on life in Ukraine as the invasion rages.

“It’s extremely hard to travel,” Scootercaster said. “In Kyiv, for example, the curfew also applies to journalists. And on the roads, it’s really hard to get around as the traffic, it’s gridlock basically.”

She said getting from one city to another has been a challenge amid airstrikes and travel gridlock. On Tuesday, a rocket attack on a Kyiv TV tower killed five civilians near Babyn Yar, a memorial site honoring one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.



In the seven days since the invasion, officials have reported more civilians are caught in the line of destruction.

“It’s been switched to civilians, which is very scary for the people,” Scootercaster said.

To date, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported, but that number could not immediately be verified independently, and neither side has disclosed its military casualties.