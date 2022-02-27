Invasion of Ukraine having major impact on Russian economy

Ukrainian flags wave in Trafalgar Square as people descend to attend a protest, in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

FRANKFURT, Germany — An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Central Bank, or ECB, said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced “significant deposit outflows” due to “geopolitical tensions.”

Also early Monday, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Russian ruble plunged nearly 30%, to a new record low against the U.S. dollar, a result of harsh new sanctions imposed on Russia and its leaders.

Russians are already waiting in long queues, worried that their bank cards may stop working or that limits will be placed on the amount of cash they can withdraw, according to the BBC. And it said the new ban on the Central Bank of Russia’s ability to use its roughly $630 billion in foreign reserves undermines its ability to defend the ruble. Inflation is likely to go up because of the currency’s weakness.

The ECB says Vienna-headquartered Sberbank Europe AG “is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due.” The bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank, whose majority shareholder is the Russian government.

Europe’s bank resolution board separately says it has imposed a payments ban on money owed by the bank and a limit on how much depositors can withdraw. The board will decide on further steps, which could include restructuring, selling or liquidating the bank.

Sberbank Europe operates 185 branches and has more than 3,933 employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

