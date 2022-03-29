At a glance: Impact of war on Kharkiv

(NewsNation) — New numbers from the mayor of Kharkiv illustrate just how devastating the war has been in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Here is what we know:

Kharkiv has been a significant target of the Russians

It is located in the northeast, close to the Russian border.

At least a third of the city’s population has fled, according to estimates.

On March 2 alone: 34 people died and were 285 injured.

1,410 sites have been destroyed, according to the city’s mayor.

The sites destroyed include:

1,177 residential buildings

69 schools

53 kindergartens

15 hospitals

Russian attempts to swiftly capture Kharkiv and other big cities in the northeast have been thwarted by well-organized Ukrainian defenses and logistical challenges that stalled the Russian offensive.

However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his overnight address, emphasized that the situation remains tense in Ukraine’s northeast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.