Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov speak during a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, on October 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / MAXIM SHEMETOV (Photo credit should read MAXIM SHEMETOV/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — The White House released a list of “Putin’s cronies,” and their families — ultrawealthy oligarchs — who will be targeted by the U.S. and other countries for continuing to support President Vladimir Putin “despite his brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

“The United States and governments all over the world will work to identify and freeze the assets Russian elites and their family members hold in our respective jurisdictions – their yachts, luxury apartments, money, and other ill-gotten gains,” the White House announced Thursday.

The Russian elites and their families will be cut off from U.S. financial systems and they will be blocked from using their assets in the United States, including property.

Here’s the list of Russian oligarchs who will be sanctioned and their assets to be targeted:

• Nikolai Tokarev (his wife Galina, daughter Mayya, and his two luxury real estate

companies)

• Boris Rotenberg (his wife Karina, sons Roman and Boris)

• Arkady Rotenberg (his sons Pavel and Igor, daughter Liliya)

• Sergei Chemezov (his wife Yekaterina, son Stanislav and stepdaughter Anastasiya)

• Igor Shuvalov (his five companies, wife Olga, son Evgeny and his company and

jet, and his daughter Maria and her company)

• Yevgeniy Prigozhin (his three companies, wife, Polina, daughter Lyubov, son Pavel)

• Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary

• Alisher Usmanov (his superyacht, one of the world’s largest, just seized by Germany, and his private jet, one of Russia’s largest privately-owned aircraft)

The State Department also announced a new visa restriction policy targeting 19 Russian oligarchs, their 47 family members and close associates.

This is a devleoping story. Please check back for updates.