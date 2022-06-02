Map: 20% of Ukraine under Russian control, Zelenskyy says

(NewsNation) — The tactics and methods Russia has used in the eastern part of Ukraine are different from what they have used in Kyiv — and other cities farther west.

While western cities such as Lviv and Kyiv are still largely intact, eastern cities including Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol have been reduced almost to rubble by Russia’s attacks.

There have been skirmishes between the two countries in eastern Ukraine since 2014. Since then, one of Ukraine’s goals has been to keep NATO supply lines moving from the west.

However, Russia now has the advantage in the region and seeks to cut off that supply line.

Ukrainian soldiers are fighting to keep ground as they await the arrival of advanced rockets and anti-aircraft weapons promised by the U.S.