(NewsNation) — Satellite images reveal the scale of the devastation left behind in Mariupol, Ukraine, as Russia’s bombardment of the encircled city continues.

Before-and-after photos of the strategic city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov show grocery stores, shopping malls and residential structures in absolute ruins and may be hard to look at for some.

In the wake of the shelling of a maternity hospital, Mariupol’s mayor said that 1,160 people have already been killed in the city alone due to the bombing.

The images released by Maxar Technologies paint a bleak picture of the damage done so far to the besieged city where residents are without power, heat and water

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows grocery stores and shopping malls in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 21, 2021 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, left, and on Wednesday March 9, 2022, after the invasion, right. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

These before-and-after images of a residential area show how much scorched earth there is. An apartment building seems to be completely destroyed.

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and homes in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, left, and after the invasion, right. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The defense department estimates that Russia has launched 710 missiles into Ukraine so far, and this is just a glimpse of the devastation they leave behind.

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Portcity shopping mall and other stores in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday March 9, 2022, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, left, and after the invasion, right. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Efforts to evacuate residents in Mariupol and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed because of what the Ukrainians said were continued Russian attacks.

The city took advantage of a lull in the shelling to hurriedly bury 70 people. Some were soldiers, but most were civilians.