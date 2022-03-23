Maxar’s eye-in-the-sky images break through fog of war

Russia At War

Posted: | Updated:
  • This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military deployment of armored vehicles in a residential area, during the Russian invasion, in Ozera, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings in a residential area in northeast Chernihiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an industrial area and nearby fields in southern Chernihiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows large craters and a damaged Olympic sports training center during the Russian invasion, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows artillery impacts and burning fields in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning apartment building in northeastern Mariupol, Ukraine during the Russian invasion on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows large craters and destroyed homes in Novoselivka, northeast Chernihiv, Ukraine during the Russian invasion on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of burning oil storage tanks and an industrial area in Chernihiv, Ukraine during the Russian invasion on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a view of deployed artillery in Talakivka, northeast of Mariupol, Ukraine during the Russian invasion on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings at Livoberezhnyi district in Mariupol, Ukraine Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of damaged Azovstal metallurgical factory buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces destroyed the theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries in what the Mariupol city council said was an airstrike on the theater Wednesday. The Maxar satellite imagery firm said images from Monday showed the word “children” had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of a deployment of Russian self-propelled howitzers during the Russian invasion, northeast of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • A satellite image shows Russian ground forces northeast of Ivankiv heading in the direction of Kyiv, Ukraine, February 27, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

(NewsNation) — Startling satellite images distributed by Maxar Technologies have provided an acutely detailed view of the war in Ukraine as it has unfolded.

The private U.S. company’s near-real-time satellite imagery has been regularly referenced by journalists covering the Russian invasion.

As their eye-in-the-sky, reporters no longer have to rely solely on statements from government officials or wade through propaganda from government-run news organizations.

Early in its offensive, Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the Ukraine border was proven false as satellite images confirmed Russia had in fact increased its troop presence.

“Unfortunately there’s a difference between what Russia says and what it does, and what we’re seeing is no meaningful pullback,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview at the time.

That “seeing” can in part be attributed to Maxar’s open-sourced intelligence breaking through a traditionally thick fog of war.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is a space technology company headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, with the mission of helping organizations explore space, connect humanity and protect our planet and its people, according to its website.

Maxar has close ties to the U.S. government and is one of several satellite companies that provide Google with images for its Maps and Earth services.

The company’s images from over Eastern Europe have also provided the public with an unprecedented view of the ongoing Russian ground offensive and field deployments.

The images have shown a huge 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles advancing on — and stalling en route to — the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Satellite photographs of Mariupol have shown massive destruction of what was once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from residential apartment buildings in flames.

Maxar’s images have shown Russian military deployment of armored vehicles in residential areas, buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire, muzzle flashes and smoke from big guns, as well as impact craters and burning homes.

The images have also documented the scale of the devastation across the Ukraine countryside in before-and-after images.

Maxar said its images even showed the word “children” in large Russian script painted on the ground outside the red-roofed Mariupol Drama Theatre housing hundreds of refugees as it was targeted by Russian shelling.

Expect to see more images from Maxar as the war in Ukraine wears on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation