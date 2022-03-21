(NewsNation) — The Heinemann family was ready to bring two more Ukrainian children into their home. They already adopted four kids — three boys and a girl. Next were two more girls.

Then the war began.

Steve and Jennifer Heinemann say they feared for the safety of the two girls, Vika and Oksanna. So Steve Heinemann went to the airport and headed to Poland. As this was all happening, Jennifer Heinemann got word that adoptions were suspended.

“The parents [who were] mid-adoption don’t like hearing that and that’s something we’re going to keep fighting,” she said Monday on “NewsNation Prime.” She believes there are about 10 other parents in her position with the same orphanage.

Steve Heinemann’s attempt to bring them home was unsuccessful. He’s been in Europe since the end of February, but did manage to visit with Vika and Oksanna during his trip.

The Heinemanns say the issue stems from government bureaucracy. Their senators are working to give Vika and Oksanna an extended travel visa to enter the U.S., but the Ukrainian government needs to be on board.

Steve Heinemann said he and the girls are looking forward to being together in the U.S.

“I told them we are still going to be fighting for them. It’s not over, we’re not giving up on them,” he told “NewsNation Prime.”

Vika, Oksanna and the other four children the Heinemanns have taken in are from Mariupol, which has faced particularly ruthless shelling in recent weeks. It’s been hard for the Heinemanns’ other Ukrainian children to watch on the news.

“It’s been a very heartbreaking time right now as they watch and learn what is happening — that their sisters are stuck and they can’t do anything,” Jennifer Heinemann said. “It’s been an emotional journey for all of us.”