(NewsNation) — Shipments of weapons from the United States and its allies are reaching Ukraine as the Russian invasion stretches into its fifth week.

The Pentagon reported Thursday that an initial half-dozen shipments of weapons and other security assistance from the U.S. have reached Ukraine as part of an $800 million aid package President Joe Biden approved last month.

The shipments included Javelin anti-tank weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, body armor, medical supplies and other materials, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

In total, the U.S. and other NATO countries have sent more than 1,700 anti-task missiles, including the Javelin, to Ukraine so far.

The Javelin is considered one of the most sophisticated and powerful anti-tank missiles. The shoulder-fired weapon locks onto its target’s thermal picture and then uses a fire-and-forget system to automatically guide itself to its target after launch. The technology allows soldiers to fire and then take cover.

The Javelin missiles were developed and still produced in a joint venture between Lockheed Martin’s Orlando hub and Raytheon’s Tucson, Arizona hub. Many Javelins are still made in the United States.

Smaller factories in places like Troy, Alabama and Ocala, Florida assist with the production as well, producing up to 6,000 a year.

The Department of Defense says it’s sent hundreds of the missiles to Ukraine already and last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more.

“Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions as Russia uses without restrictions its entire arsenal against us,” Zelenskyy said.

Production of the missiles is ramping up in Troy in response to the rising demand.

“We want the last thing Putin ever reads to be ‘Made in Alabama,’” the state’s Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted.

Ukraine does not pay for these weapons since they are donated by other countries. The European Union, for example, announced it is purchasing and delivering weapons for the first time ever in its history. In total, 25 different nations signed up to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine.

In the past, Ukraine has purchased weapons from other nations to assist its war efforts in the Donbas.