No radiation released after fire at key Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation Now) — Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a fire at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack. U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released, but Russian forces continue to press their campaign to cripple the country despite world condemnation.
The head of the United Nations’ atomic agency said that a Russian “projectile” hit a training center at the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukrainian officials have said Russian troops took control of the overall site, but the plant’s staff are continuing to ensure its operations under Ukrainian control.
“Last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.
Ukraine’s state nuclear plant operator Enerhoatom said that three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two wounded in the attack. Grossi said two people were injured in the blaze that broke out.
Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator earlier said that no changes in radiation levels have been recorded so far after the plant came under attack. The attack caused worldwide concern — and evoked memories of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl.
The bombing of the plant came as the Russian military advanced on a strategic city on the Dnieper River near where the facility is located, and gained ground in their bid to cut the country off from the sea. That move would deal a severe blow to Ukraine’s economy and its people.
Also Friday, the U.N. Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during the Russian attack. The Human Rights Council voted 32-2, with 13 abstentions. \
Only Russia and Eritrea opposed the resolution, with China abstaining.
“Putin is a war criminal. This act of terror going after a nuclear power plant but also going after civilian neighborhoods, Kharkiv and elsewhere really indicates the nature of not only his power but the lengths he will go to continue the invasion,” Lieutenant General Richard Newton, USAF (Ret.) said on “Morning in America.”
Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine, but the fighting continues.
U.S. Secretary of State said in a statement Friday that NATO condemns the attacks on Ukrainian civilians but stressed that the U.S. will not intervene.
“NATO Allies have implemented unprecedented sanctions. We provide support to Ukraine. At the same time, NATO is not part to the conflict. NATO is a defensive alliance. We don’t seek war, conflict with Russia,” he said.
With the invasion in its second week, another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine led to a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid to the country, overturned by a war that has sent more than 1 million fleeing over the border and countless others sheltering underground night after night. A handful of cities are without heat and at least one is struggling to get food and water.
In an emotional speech in the middle of the night, Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be “the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their mass firepower to bear in the days since the invasion, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
On Thursday, Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began..
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Ukraine’s defense minister said Friday that the flagship of its navy has been scuttled at the shipyard where it was undergoing repairs in order to keep it from being seized by Russian forces. Oleksii Reznikov said on Facebook that the commander of the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny decided to flood the ship.
During the second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations Thursday, Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Latest News
- World shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine
- No radiation released after fire at key Ukraine nuclear plant
- TV producer charged with violating sanctions against oligarch
- March 4: Russians attack nuclear plant. French seize oligarch’s superyacht.
- Jon Stewart rips ‘dishonest propagandist’ Tucker Carlson