No imminent risk of expanding Ukraine war: Lt. Gen.

(NewsNation) — After two missiles believed to have been fired by Ukraine accidentally landed in Poland, NATO has met to discuss potential responses.

Retired Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin said there’s no imminent risk of a continental war in Europe at the moment. But he said it’s only a matter of time before countries in the region start losing patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“I do wonder how long Poland and other NATO nations will be OK. With the war going on and potentially having their own citizens be collateral damage here,” Boykin said.

Boykin said it’s unlikely the incident will lead to Poland invoking Article 5, which says an attack on one NATO country is attack on all members and allows NATO to take defensive action.

The only time Article 5 has been invoked was after the Sept. 11 attacks.

