Nonprofit sends millions of dollars in equipment to Ukraine

(NewsNation) — A group of United States veterans are working to make sure Ukrainian soldiers have the tools they need to defend their homeland.

Virginia-based nonprofit “Spirit of America” has raised at least $30 million since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, starting a war that has led to thousands of casualties.

That $30 million has funded countless amounts of nonlethal equipment, such as drones and helmets, that are sent directly to the front lines.

“When the Ukraine crisis kicked off, there was really no other place in the world where freedom was under assault in that type of scale and scope,” Matt Dimmick, Spirit of America’s Europe regional program manager, said on “Morning in America” Wednesday.

Through an agreement with the Department of Defense, Spirit of America is able to collaborate directly with the military to find out what is needed most on the front lines, Dimmick said.

“That’s really been the key to our understanding of what the Ukrainians need most,” Dimmick said. “What we’re hearing from the Ukrainians is they know that they’ve got a tough fight ahead of them.”

Despite many challenging battles already, Dimmick said, Ukrainian forces are ready.

“They’ve got a tough fight ahead of them, but they are determined to see this through,” Dimmick said.

For more information, people can go to SpiritofAmerica.org.