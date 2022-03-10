Officials: Assassination plots against Zelenskyy foiled

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation on a live TV broadcast in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. President Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything.” He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognizing separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(NewsNation) — Russia is clearly trying to get at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and repeated failure is said to be riling Russian President Vladimir Putin even more.

There have been at least 12 assassination attempts and other efforts are being tracked, according to Ukrainian officials.

The world has almost come to expect a daily defiant video posted to social media by Zelenskyy. What’s not seen is the intricate security plan to keep him alive.

The latest plot was said to be foiled after tipoffs from Russian security members who are opposed to the war.

“Here, with Vladimir Putin trying to get at Zelenskyy, there’s definitely something about Zelenskyy that gets under his skin. I’ve repeatedly mentioned the fact that this is not a professional politician,” said Andrij Dobriansky of the Ukrainian World Congress.

Zelenskyy’s transformation from comedian and actor to world-renowned leader and war hero was solidified in less than a month. That popularity does not play well with Putin.

“He has been an enigma from the very first meeting that they had in Paris with the Normandy Format,” Dobriansky said. “I think he’s frustrated him since that time and nothing that Putin does seems to get Zelenskyy to the negotiating table.”

Plots may also be in the works against the Russian president, who is known to keep his distance from almost everyone. The Putin protection plan reportedly includes body doubles and food tasters.

The failure to get to Zelenskyy so far has some adding weight to Putin’s threat regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

“I’m not one of the people who believes that Mr. Putin is a madman. I don’t think he’s mad, nor is he insane. That’s why I take those threats very seriously,” said military historian Alexander Mikaberidze.