One year later, is pressure on Putin mounting over Ukraine war?

(NewsNation) — When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, few envisioned that Ukraine would still be resisting and even pushing back against the onslaught one year later. But the war in Ukraine rages on, with seemingly no end in sight.

“I think the only thing that’s going to push (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiating table is our continued support of Ukraine,” said retired Maj. Gen. William Enyart. “Putin is virtually an absolute dictator in his country, but even absolute dictators have to maintain some level of support from the elites and from the population. As the Russian army, the Russian military, continues to absorb the terrific losses that they’re taking in Ukraine, those moms are going to get mighty fed up with their sons and daughters coming home in caskets from this war that Putin launched.”

Enyart joined “NewsNation Prime” on Saturday to discuss where the war is headed and to what degree China and Iran might get involved.

