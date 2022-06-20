(NewsNation) — On Monday, Dmitry Peskov — a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin — told NBC News he couldn’t guarantee that two U.S. military veterans captured in Ukraine would be safe from the death penalty.

“It depends on the investigation,” Peskov said of Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, whose families reported them missing last week. Peskov went on to call them “soldiers of fortune who must be punished.”

“NewsNation Prime” had the mother of Drueke and the father of Grady Kurpasi — a third missing American thought to be in Russian captivity — on Monday to respond to the news.

“A call to whoever is holding them: Treat them humanely. No matter who has him or Andy because they may not believe in the Geneva Convention but they’re human beings and we expect them to treat our boys humanely,” Lois “Bunny” Drueke told “NewsNation Prime,”

“We believe my son is a prisoner of war,” added Grady Kurpasi, Sr.

While yet to be accounted for, Kurpasi, Sr. believes his son, Kurpasi Jr. — a U.S. Marine veteran — is the third American captured, as, he says, his son’s cellphone was tracked back to a mall in Kherson that is reportedly being used as a Russian prison.

“That’s where we were able to locate him through non-government officials,” Kurpasi, Sr. said Monday. “If they have a chance to speak, that would be a wonderful thing. I would like to be able to see him televised or just have pictures and information about him,” he continued.

Bunny told the program that although Americans have been encouraged not to travel to Ukraine and engage in war, it was something her son felt called to do.

“Alex went not as a representative of our country. He went because he truly feels that if Putin isn’t stopped, with every success he will become bolder and eventually begin threatening Americans,” Bunny said.

“And Alex might not be in the military any more but when he took that oath to defend and protect our country, he took it for life,” she continued.

Kurpasi, Sr. says his son was inspired to serve by the September 11 attack.

“He found us and said he was going into the military and wanted to pay back to his country,” he said.

Ultimately, they both just want their children home.

“Our world has been upside down, but there’s hope now that we realize he’s been captured — that he will be able to return to us,” he said.