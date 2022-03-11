(NewsNation) — While millions of Ukrainians flee the country, many are staying to help fight either on the frontlines or through humanitarian efforts. Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian Parliament member, is staying in the country to document her countrymen’s quest for safety.

“I’m fine and my family is fine and safe. And that is what matters the most these days,” she said.

She says parliament members are “on a diplomatic mission to save Ukraine.”

“I’m working with eight other members of Parliament from Ukraine, all women, that are here presenting our country at the European Parliament and also at the Council of Europe’s extraordinary session dedicated to kicking Russia out from the Council of Europe,” she said. “This is very important for us right now as Ukraine has made a bid for EU membership and Ukraine has made a bid for all kinds of sanctions, including a no-fly zone over Ukraine to EU Member States and to Council of Europe member states.”

Vasylenko says the U.S. and its allies should be doing more to protect Ukraine.

“The world is in World War III; that was started on the 24th of February 2022, when Russia declared its attacks on Ukraine,” she said. “That will go on with millions of victims in Ukraine in and outside of Ukraine if the world and global leaders don’t act now.”

She says she stands with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his decision to defend his country.

“Without exception, every single party in the Ukrainian parliament supports the policies and the strategy Zelenskyy has taken because he stands with his army and he stands with his people,” Vasylenko said. “Ukraine only has its people and Ukrainians only have Ukraine.”

Vasylenko says the greatest threat to her country is Russian missiles falling on the cities. She says Russia’s blocking of humanitarian corridors have trapped thousands of Ukrainians, leaving them without food and water.

“We don’t know how to save all the civilians who are trapped, trapped in these myths created by Russia and territories of Ukraine,” she said.

She says more force is needed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why the country is calling for ally support.

“We need support to show him that the force he is reckoning with and the force that is standing behind Ukraine is far greater than anything he has ever reckoned with. This is the only chance that we have at combating Putin and pushing him back,” Vasylenko said.

“In the 21st century, there is no place for empires,” she added.